Happy Birthday Rishi Kapoor: From a cute, chubby kid to a dashing hero, see photos
As Rishi Kapoor turns 65, here’s taking a look at some of the most adorable pictures from his childhood and younger days.bollywood Updated: Sep 04, 2017 15:10 IST
Even at the age of 65, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor can give younger stars a run for their money, be it for his acting prowess or strong presence on Twitter, with an enviable count of followers (2.7 million).
A full-on entertainer, and one who doesn’t believe in mincing words, he is known to share his opinion on current affairs and issues, on social media. But there’s another aspect of his social media presence that keeps fans overwhelmed — his sometimes boisterous tweets, and witty jibes at film industry colleagues, and even fans who try to be “oversmart” with him. Trust Kapoor’s responses to hit below the belt!
He’s also one to share priceless throwback photos on Twitter — with his co-stars, friends from the fraternity, wife, actor Neetu Kapoor; son, actor Ranbir Kapoor and many others in the Kapoor clan. He sportingly also posts candid, naughty pictures from his teenage days and doesn’t mind making fun of himself.
As the Bollywood veteran turns 65 (on September 4), we’ve dug out some really old photos from his childhood and younger days. Get set to go on a major nostalgia trip. Fans of Chintu (as Kapoor is fondly called by many in the film frat) couldn’t have asked for a better return gift on the actor’s birthday. Check it out:
