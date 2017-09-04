Happy Birthday Rishi Kapoor: From a cute, chubby kid to a dashing hero, see photos

Even at the age of 65, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor can give younger stars a run for their money, be it for his acting prowess or strong presence on Twitter, with an enviable count of followers (2.7 million).

A full-on entertainer, and one who doesn’t believe in mincing words, he is known to share his opinion on current affairs and issues, on social media. But there’s another aspect of his social media presence that keeps fans overwhelmed — his sometimes boisterous tweets, and witty jibes at film industry colleagues, and even fans who try to be “oversmart” with him. Trust Kapoor’s responses to hit below the belt!

He’s also one to share priceless throwback photos on Twitter — with his co-stars, friends from the fraternity, wife, actor Neetu Kapoor; son, actor Ranbir Kapoor and many others in the Kapoor clan. He sportingly also posts candid, naughty pictures from his teenage days and doesn’t mind making fun of himself.

As the Bollywood veteran turns 65 (on September 4), we’ve dug out some really old photos from his childhood and younger days. Get set to go on a major nostalgia trip. Fans of Chintu (as Kapoor is fondly called by many in the film frat) couldn’t have asked for a better return gift on the actor’s birthday. Check it out:

Rishi Kapoor was a chubby kid.

(Left) Rishi Kapoor with brother, actor Randhir Kapoor; (Right) With father, legendary actor Raj Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor was three years old when he made his first screen appearance in the 1955 film, Shree 420.

Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor played the role of young Raj Kapoor in the 1970 film Mera Naam Joker.

Rishi Kapoor with son, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor with wife, Neetu Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor with his children — daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son Ranbir Kapoor.

Another one with the kids.

Follow @htshowbiz for more