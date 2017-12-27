Happy Birthday Salman Khan: As Salman turns 52, here are 4 films where he went beyond Dabangg

Bollywood star Salman Khan turns 52 on Wednesday and it will be a working birthday for him as he continues to shoot for his upcoming film, Race 3. Salman will essay a negative role in the film - a first in his career spanning three decades.

Starting from Rekha-starrer Biwi Ho To Aisi (1989) to Suryavanshi (1992), Dabangg (2010), Sultan (2016) and now Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman has defined masala entertainment in the industry. So much so, his success inspired a wave of films along the same lines as Dabangg and Ready (Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore and Shahid Kapoor’s R..Rajkumar) in the early 2000s.

While Salman has often stayed true to his goofy, macho image, there have been some rare occasions when he deviated from the norm and experimented with his roles and films. Here's a look at all non-Bhai films the actor has featured in:

Baaghi(1990)



Not only did Salman Khan star in this film, he is even credited for the screenplay! The film marked Naghma’s entry in Bollywood and was one of the top 10 grossers of 1990. Salman played a young man who falls in love with a sex worker and his struggles to rescue her forms the film’s story.

Khamoshi (1996)



Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film saw Salman playing a loving boyfriend to Manisha Koirala in a movie that featured actors like Nana Patekar, Helen and Seema Biswas. It bagged five Filmfare awards.

Phir Milenge(2004)



A film that raised voice against discrimination of HIV positive patients in the society and bravely fought stereotypes, featured Salman in an important role. Directed by Revathy and inspired by the American film Philadelphia, the movie showed Salman playing an AIDS victim.

Tubelight (2017)

Can you imagine Bhai playing an under confident, naive person who is not street smart? Neither could his fans. This Kabir Khan film was another cross-border story but with a twist. Salman did not play the Robin Hood building a bridge between two countries with his charisma. In fact, he practically played no role in the entire fight. Though it received mixed reviews, the film was not a favourite among movie-goers and it turned out to be one of the major box office disappointments of the year.

Given the films in the pipeline - Race 3, Bharat and Remo D’Souza’s next - Salman seems to be in the mood to experiment. While Salman ventures into the grey zone with Race 3, Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat is an official adaptation of South Korean film, Ode to My Father (2014), which narrates modern Korean history from the 1950s to the modern day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War. Now, it is to be seen how the film is adapted to suit Indian audience.

And, with Remo’s film, Salman will try his hands at a dance film. Now that will be a major shift from the buckle-shaking moves he has flaunted till date!

