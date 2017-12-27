Happy birthday Salman Khan: Bollywood wishes its biggest star

Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan turned 52 today, and a string of Bollywood celebrities, including like Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Kapoor and ShraddhaKapoor wished him a year full of happiness. The actor who has a significant following in Asia and the Indian diaspora worldwide, is celebrating his birthday with family at his Panvel farmhouse.

In a film career spanning almost thirty years, the Tiger Zinda Hai star has received numerous awards, including two National Film Awards and two Filmfare Awards. The eldest son of screenwriter Salim Khan, Salman Khan began his acting career with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988. Khan went on to establish himself in Bollywood with movies like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Karan Arjun, and Biwi No.1.

Here is what the Bollywood stars tweeted:

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Happy Birthday Bhau @BeingSalmanKhan”

His Prem Ratan Dhan Payo co-star Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Looking back at my time in Bollywood, no one stands out as much as you! My first ever hero and long time friend and inspiration. Happy Birthday Salman, thank you for being the finest co-star I could have asked for @BeingSalmanKhan”

Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Happy happy birthday!!! @BeingSalmanKhan Keep shining, smiling and being awesome!!!”

Stand-up comedian Sunil Grover also wished the 52-year-old actor on twitter, writing, “Happy Birthday to the Tiger @BeingSalmanKhan Sir! Wish you many happy returns.”

Film director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted, “Happy birthday @BeingSalmanKhan . Some bonds are just special “aur bhai -bhai hota hai”

Remo D’souza also tweeted, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR @BeingSalmanKhan”

Suresh Raina also tweeted, “Words fail to describe him but emotion is something that connects with him. Have been a huge fan always. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan. May you keep entertaining us with you moves and movies forever. @BeingSalmanKhan”

On the work front, his recently released Tiger Zinda Hai, which also stars Katrina Kaif has crossed Rs 150-crore mark in just five days.