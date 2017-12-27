Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Check out the top 10 Sallu Bhai dialogues

‘Swagat nahi karo hamara’! Well, that’s Salman Khan for you. The actor turns 52 today but like they say ‘age is just a number’, and more so when you are Salman Khan. With a muscular physic and irresistible persona, the actor very well justifies the crazy fan following he enjoys worldwide. With a career spanning nearly three decades and 100 odd films to his credit, Salman has earned a godly status among his fans and rightly so. After all, not many stars have dialogues that become a phenomenon of sorts.

On Salman Khan’s 52nd birthday today, we bring you a compilation of the 10 best dialogues that his fans can’t get enough of. Check out:

Wanted, 2009

Ek baar maine commitment kardi toh phir mein apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta

Tu ladki ke peeche bhagega, ladki paise ke peeche bhagegi … tu paise ke peeche bhagega, ladki tere peeche bhagegi

Dabangg, 2010

Hum tum mein itne ched karenge ki confuse ho jaoge ki saans kahan se le aur paadein kahan se

Bodyguard, 2011

Mujhpe ek ehsaan karna, mujhpe koi ehsaan mat karna

Kick, 2014

Mere baarein mein itna mat sochna. Dil mein aata hoon samajh mein nahi

Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 2015

Hum Bajrangbali ke bhakt hain. Mar jayenge lekin jhooth nahi bolenge

Ready, 2011

Zindagi mein teen cheezein kabhi underestimate nahi karna – I, ME and MYSELF

Maine Pyar Kiya, 1989

Dosti ka ek usool hai madam -- no sorry, no thank you

Tere Naam, 2003

Main Request nhi Karta… Ek Hi Baar Bolta Hoon.. Aur Full And Final Ho Jaata Hai

Sultan, 2016

Koi Tumhe Tab Tak Nahi Hara Sakta.. Jab Tak Tum Khud Se Na Haar Jao

Follow @htshowbiz for more