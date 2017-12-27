Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Check out the top 10 Sallu Bhai dialogues
From Maine Pyar Kiya to Sultan, here’s a compilation of 10 best Salman Khan dialogues that his fans can’t get enough of.bollywood Updated: Dec 27, 2017 12:15 IST
‘Swagat nahi karo hamara’! Well, that’s Salman Khan for you. The actor turns 52 today but like they say ‘age is just a number’, and more so when you are Salman Khan. With a muscular physic and irresistible persona, the actor very well justifies the crazy fan following he enjoys worldwide. With a career spanning nearly three decades and 100 odd films to his credit, Salman has earned a godly status among his fans and rightly so. After all, not many stars have dialogues that become a phenomenon of sorts.
On Salman Khan’s 52nd birthday today, we bring you a compilation of the 10 best dialogues that his fans can’t get enough of. Check out:
Wanted, 2009
Ek baar maine commitment kardi toh phir mein apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta
Tu ladki ke peeche bhagega, ladki paise ke peeche bhagegi … tu paise ke peeche bhagega, ladki tere peeche bhagegi
Dabangg, 2010
Hum tum mein itne ched karenge ki confuse ho jaoge ki saans kahan se le aur paadein kahan se
Bodyguard, 2011
Mujhpe ek ehsaan karna, mujhpe koi ehsaan mat karna
Kick, 2014
Mere baarein mein itna mat sochna. Dil mein aata hoon samajh mein nahi
Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 2015
Hum Bajrangbali ke bhakt hain. Mar jayenge lekin jhooth nahi bolenge
Ready, 2011
Zindagi mein teen cheezein kabhi underestimate nahi karna – I, ME and MYSELF
Maine Pyar Kiya, 1989
Dosti ka ek usool hai madam -- no sorry, no thank you
Tere Naam, 2003
Main Request nhi Karta… Ek Hi Baar Bolta Hoon.. Aur Full And Final Ho Jaata Hai
Sultan, 2016
Koi Tumhe Tab Tak Nahi Hara Sakta.. Jab Tak Tum Khud Se Na Haar Jao
