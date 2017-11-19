Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: Did you know that she enjoys writing or that she has a pet python?

A strong-willed and visibly determined 18-year-old Sushmita Sen brought India glory when she won the Miss Universe in 1994. She became the first Indian woman to be honoured with the crown. The diva then made her foray into Bollywood with Dastak (1996) and went to do films such as Biwi No.1 (1996), Zor (1997), Aankhen (2002), Filhaal... (2002), Main Hoon Na (2004), Chingaari (2006) and Zindaggi Rocks (2006).

Her personal life is as interesting as her career. At the age of 24, Sushmita adopted her elder daughter Renee, who turned 18 recently. In 2009, she adopted her second daughter Alisah. She also had a colourful love life. Her list of boyfriends includes names such as Vikram Bhatt, Sabeer Bhatia, Randeep Hooda, Imtiaz Khatri, Sanjay Narang, Manav Menon, Bunty Sachdev, Mudassar Aziz and Wasim Akram, among others. Vikram Bhatt’s film Ankahee is based on his real life relationship Sushmita.

Be it winning the crown, becoming a single mother or portraying strong female characters in her movies , Sushmita has been an inspiring personality, especially for women. The actor turns a year older today, 42 to be precise. And on her Birthday, here are ten interesting things you didn’t know about her.

1. The gown that Sushmita wore in the final round of beauty pageant was designed by her mother Subhra Sen. Reportedly, the gloves she wore with the gown were actually made out of socks.

2. Aishwarya Rai [Bachchan] was also a contestant at the beauty pageant that year. Seeing Aishwarya, as many as 25 participants decided to opt out of the competition. But Sushmita did not and went on to win the title.

3. Sushmita was 15 when she made her first public appearance at the Air Force Club Contest. And in 1994, she decided to take part in the Miss India pageant. Rest you know is history.

4. Sushmita studied in a Hindi medium school till she was 16 but then she mastered the English language.She was an English honours student and earned a degree in journalism.

5. Sushmita is philanthropist and runs her charitable foundation called I AM Foundation. She contributes to child’s welfare and girl child education.

6. She loves penning down poems whenever she is free . Many believe that she inherited this skill from her maternal grandfather. She was once quoted as saying, “Poems are rhymes of the heart that express one emotion as they are written, but transform into countless different feelings when read by others.” She also enjoys writing prose.

7. Being a single mother of two girls, Sushmita is an idol to many. She once said, “It’s challenging and being a single mother isn’t easy, but you learn so much, and it really makes you appreciate your own parents.”

8. Did you know that Sushmita has a pet python?

9. Sushmita wore a saree in a film for the first time in Farah Khan’s Main Hoon Na. She was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the movie.

10. She is believed to be someone who doesn’t enjoy reading books. She prefers reading books with quotations.

