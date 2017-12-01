Happy Birthday Taimur: Swiss trip with Kareena to Diwali with Saif, here’s the fun he has had already

Taimur Ali Khan, who is considered royalty when it comes to star kids, turns one on Friday. The adorable baby of actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, has been a star since his birth.

Ever since he was born last year, he has been the apple of not only his parents’ eye, but of the entire country. His pictures go viral the moments they are posted on social media and photographers wait for hours just to capture him in their cameras.

Taimur fever may sound too over-the-top a nonsense for a baby, but one look at his chubby cheeks, his sparkly eyes and the pink blush of his face and even the coldest of hearts are sure to be won over. Which is why, we never miss out on any chance to look at his pictures and bring them to you.

Because it is his birthday, it calls for an even bigger celebration. Here are pictures from all the amazing things he has done and the fun he has already had in just a year.

He was born!

He shared this happy picture with mum!

Gave death stares to paps!

Attended a fellow star-kid’s birthday party with mum!

Turned into a nawab like his dad in white kurta pyjama!

Took plane rides to distant places with his ‘fam’!

By distant, we mean Switzerland!

Became the star of aunt Soha Ali Khan’s baby shower

Gave mum a visit at work

Enjoyed play dates with Tusshar Kapoor’s son

Played with flowers in a garden

Enjoyed Diwali with dad

Struck poses with mum for paps

Became a doppelganger of uncle Ranbir Kapoor

