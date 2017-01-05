 Happy birthday Uday Chopra: Decoding him one tweet, Instagram post at a time | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Happy birthday Uday Chopra: Decoding him one tweet, Instagram post at a time

bollywood Updated: Jan 05, 2017 09:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Uday Chopra was born on January 5, 1973.

We know quite a lot about Uday Chopra — he is the younger son and the brother of celebrated filmmakers late Yash Chopra and Aditiya Chopra, he’s starred in a few of his home productions including the Dhoom series, for which he is best known, and he’s dated actor Nargis Fakhri for a while. But do you know enough? Why should you care even if you didn’t? Because the actor turns 44 today. Also because there is a lot more to him than a series of flop films.

We scanned the Twitter and Instagram accounts of the younger Chopra to find out more about him. And he didn’t disappoint. A few minutes on his page and you’d know that being born in an illustrious family isn’t always a blessing. At times it brings ghosts along — disguised as comparisons, expectations, pressure, public scrutiny — ghosts you weren’t prepared for, ghosts that never leave you.

A non-believer and a fitness enthusiast, Uday has the whims, doubts and humour of an adolescent. And just like teenagers, he posts on social media too frequently and without care. Refreshingly and quite unlike other star-sons, he doesn’t want to impress. He tweets about everything and nothing at all — his love for caffeine, Game of Thrones and Apple products, he tries to talk with British accent, he cracks awfully bad jokes, questions the existence of God, and the feeling of being stuck — all of which we know only too well.

So here’s more about this guy next door, who is trapped in an ivory tower.

Everyday observations and worries

A video posted by Uday Chopra (@udayc) on

Sometimes the sun...

A video posted by Uday Chopra (@udayc) on

Being curious or British or whatever

Dogs!!!

A video posted by Uday Chopra (@udayc) on

Bad jokes, anyone?

A video posted by Uday Chopra (@udayc) on

Ummm... Well

At wasabi with famous fingers

A video posted by Uday Chopra (@udayc) on

Love for zombies

A sociopath

Fond of a good vocabulary

The existential quest

<