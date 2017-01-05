Happy birthday Uday Chopra: Decoding him one tweet, Instagram post at a time

We know quite a lot about Uday Chopra — he is the younger son and the brother of celebrated filmmakers late Yash Chopra and Aditiya Chopra, he’s starred in a few of his home productions including the Dhoom series, for which he is best known, and he’s dated actor Nargis Fakhri for a while. But do you know enough? Why should you care even if you didn’t? Because the actor turns 44 today. Also because there is a lot more to him than a series of flop films.

We scanned the Twitter and Instagram accounts of the younger Chopra to find out more about him. And he didn’t disappoint. A few minutes on his page and you’d know that being born in an illustrious family isn’t always a blessing. At times it brings ghosts along — disguised as comparisons, expectations, pressure, public scrutiny — ghosts you weren’t prepared for, ghosts that never leave you.

Read more

A non-believer and a fitness enthusiast, Uday has the whims, doubts and humour of an adolescent. And just like teenagers, he posts on social media too frequently and without care. Refreshingly and quite unlike other star-sons, he doesn’t want to impress. He tweets about everything and nothing at all — his love for caffeine, Game of Thrones and Apple products, he tries to talk with British accent, he cracks awfully bad jokes, questions the existence of God, and the feeling of being stuck — all of which we know only too well.

So here’s more about this guy next door, who is trapped in an ivory tower.

Everyday observations and worries

I think my teeth are growing — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) August 12, 2016

I love to see drama unfold; even the sight of cold butter melting on a hot piece of bread. Actually, especially that! — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) June 21, 2016

A video posted by Uday Chopra (@udayc) on Jul 8, 2016 at 6:40pm PDT

Sometimes the sun... A video posted by Uday Chopra (@udayc) on Jul 4, 2013 at 6:08am PDT

Being curious or British or whatever

Dogs!!! A video posted by Uday Chopra (@udayc) on Nov 26, 2014 at 6:41pm PST

Bad jokes, anyone?

I realized early on in life, that I’m not funny. I’m just mentally deformed in a way that amuses people. — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) August 9, 2016

It’s Yoga day, so naturally I’m going to eat Goan prawn curry. Like, duh! — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) June 21, 2016

Who wants to hear a really bad joke?



What did one Gecko say to another when they wanted to get out of there… pic.twitter.com/n2r4i85cRE — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) June 16, 2015

I think Ive lost my sense of humor (humour). Though my humerus bone is still intact.

See I’m not funny anymore. That was a bad joke. HELP!!! — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) December 29, 2016

A video posted by Uday Chopra (@udayc) on Jul 12, 2013 at 4:58am PDT

Ummm... Well

At wasabi with famous fingers A video posted by Uday Chopra (@udayc) on Jun 26, 2013 at 9:57am PDT

Love for zombies

I wish zombies existed. I can still understand an undead being only interested in eating people. I cannot understand this mindless killing! — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) July 15, 2016

If I had a dating profile, it would read "searching for zombie killers and anyone who looks hot in zombie blood splatter" — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) August 9, 2016

A sociopath

I’m going to invent a language that only I can understand and only speak in that for the rest of my life — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) December 29, 2016

Sometimes I think I’m a sociopath… — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) December 29, 2016

Fond of a good vocabulary

Miasma is such a lovely word, I love the sound of it; yet it has such a vile meaning. I wish it didn’t. — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) October 9, 2016

I think I have weltschmerz… — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) December 27, 2016

The existential quest

Your own mind can become your greatest enemy — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) November 29, 2016

Have you ever been stuck in a feeling. In the middle of it, as a prison, unable to get out. Screaming and shouting yet unable to hear urself — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) December 29, 2016

For all those stuck in the darkness; remember, the light comes from within you. The darkness is always there. You bring the light. — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) October 4, 2016

Depression is just another tool to achieve greatness. — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) August 5, 2016

We were given fear for a reason, but we use it for much more than we should. — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) September 8, 2016

Straight lines only exist in mathematics. Mathematics is just a guide, we are all curved and wonky, trying to achieve perfection. — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) September 5, 2016

I like to be broken; not cause I want to be fixed. No. I find it far more fascinating to see the pieces of myself, rather than the whole. — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) August 11, 2016

Follow @htshowbiz for more