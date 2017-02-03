Happy birthday Waheeda Rehman: You won’t tire of seeing her dance in these 8 songs

She defined grace in Bollywood, and at 79, is still rated among the most beautiful ladies in the showbiz. Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman, who celebrates her birthday on Friday, has been enthralling us with a range of roles -- from her Bollywood debut in CID (1956) to the recent Dilli 6 (2009) with Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor.
Born in 1938 in Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu), Waheeda has worked in several critically acclaimed Bengali, Tamil and Hindi films. Some of her most appreciated movies include CID (1956), Guide (1965), Pyaasa (1957), Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959), Reshma Aur Shera (1971). She also worked with Satyajit Ray in the Bengali film Abhijan (1962).
She will soon be seen in the sequel to Kamal Haasan’s 2013 hit Vishwaroopam. The film is likely to release this year.
Waheeda learnt Bharatnatyam at an early age in Chennai and even performed on stage. She was spotted by Guru Dutt, who brought her to Bollywood. On her birthday on Friday, we list a few popular songs where Waheeda showcased her skills to the max:
1.Piya Tose Naina
Guide (1965)
Music: SD Burman
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar
2. Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye
Guide (1965)
Music: SD Burman
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar
3. Kahin Pe Nigahein Kahin Pe Nishana
CID (1956)
Music: OP Nayyar
Singer: Shamshad Begum
4. Paan Khaye Saiyaan Humaro
Teesri Kasam (1966)
Music: Shankar Jaikishan
Singer: Asha Bhonsle
5. Jungle Me Mor Nacha
Shatranj (1969)
Music: Shankar Jaikishan
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar
6. Sharma Ke Yun Na Dekh
Neel Kamal (1968)
Music: Ravi
Singer: Md Rafi
7. Rangeela Re
Prem Pujari (1970)
Music: SD Burman
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar
8. Sasural Genda Phool
Dilli 6 (2009)
Music: A R Rahman, Rajat Dholakia
Singer: Rekha Bharadwaj, Shraddha Pandit, Sujata Majumdar
Special mention
Though it is not a song, this wonderful performance by Waheeda in the 1961 film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja deserves a special spot for flaunting Waheeda’s skills. You can watch her perform to Shankar Jaikishan’s music.
Which one is your favourite dance number by Waheeda Rahman? Share in the comment box below:
Follow @htshowbiz for more.