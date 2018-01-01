Happy New Year 2018: Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and other celebs wish love and light to all

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and wrote, “An end of the week .. an end of the month .. an end of the year .. something unique welcomes this new 365 .. today .. !! A Sunday - end of week, a 31st day of December - end of month, and the end of 2017 to 2018 .. It’s mid-night .. !! A few crackers around the surroundings in Juhu .. a subdued cheer from the crowded streets around .. the family comes up and wishes the new year .. and I get down to wishing all Ef .. with the best there is ever for all.”

“the little one Aaradhya places her ‘tiara’ hair band on Dada ji and freaks out .. Happy New Year 2018,” he tweeted.

Here are New Year 2018 wishes from other celebrities.

Priyanka Chopra: As we watched fireworks light up the London sky on the Thames...Happy New Year world... may 2018 bring us peace, love ,happiness and harmony

Shah Rukh Khan: And me also waiting for @aanandlrai film Title with the girls and the whole team. Happy New year all u very loved people. #Kal5BajeSRK

Sushant Singh Rajput: May the Happy New You have an amazingly #happynewyear 2018

Bipasha Basu: Peace Prosperity Love Happiness and Great Health to all Live Life ... Love Life #monkeylove

Let’s continue to celebrate our secular..inclusive...democratic...human ..INDIA ..

