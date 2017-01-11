Haraamkhor director was jailed during Gangs of Wasseypur shoot

Filmmaker director Shlok Sharma had a run-in with the legal authorities when he went to jail during the shoot of Gangs of Wasseypur.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who helmed the two-part crime-saga, revealed that Shlok is so passionate about his work that while he was the second unit director in Gangs of Wasseypur, he had to go to jail twice. “I have seen his journey, not only as a filmmaker but as a person. Earlier he used to ask before doing everything, then started to decide on his own, when he became the second unit director he started to shoot those things which were not even on the list,” he said.

Read more

“In Gangs of Wasseypur, he went to jail twice. He wanted to shoot such shots of tracks that he placed cameras on the bridge. He then went to jail for that and if they had a camera there, he would have shot there as well,” Kashyap said.

Shweta Tripathi plays a young school girl in Haraamkhor.

The filmmaker was speaking at a special screening of the film at the Jio MAMI Film Club with Star, Tuesday night.

Several Bollywood celebrities came to watch the film, including Kalki Koechlin, Vicky Kaushal, and the lead actress Shweta Tripathi.

Read more

Kashyap, who is the co-producer of the film, said he was extremely happy with Haraamkhor and had seen both, the first edit as well as the final version of the movie. When asked if he is proud of his former assistant, Kashyap said, “People give me a lot of unnecessary and undue credit. I only choose people. I didn’t even know what the script was. I choose people and then they work with full freedom.”

Haraamkhor chronicles the relationship between a 14-year-old girl, played by Shweta, and her teacher, enacted by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film was presented the Silver Gateway of India trophy at the 17th Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Haraamkhor will hit theatres January 13.

Follow @htshowbiz for more