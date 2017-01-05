Haraamkhor song: 1500 girls were questioned before Kidre Jaawan was written

Going by the promos, a lot of hard work has clearly been put into Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Haraamkhor. From a record shoot of 16 days to a landmark reversal of the central board of film certification’s (CBFC) ban on the film by film certification apellate tribunal (FCAT), the film has crossed a few hurdles even before its release. With the first song of the film being released, we can now tell you about the efforts that went into making Kidre Jaawan.

Music composer Jasleen Royal along with the lyricist Aditya Sharma and makers of Haraamkhor and actor Shweta Tripathi, visited various schools in Mumbai, Delhi and Lucknow meeting girls students between the age group of 12 to 16 asking them about their first crush, their understanding of love relationship and their evolution from adolescence to teenage. Jasleen has also crooned the song.

The entire team spoke with more than 1500 girl students and took anecdotes from their feedbacks that helped Jasleen and the lyricist to pen down the lyrics to prepare the song. The lyrics of the song reflects a girl’s fantasy towards love and infatuation. The song describes a feeling of a girl who falls in a love with her tutor more than twice her age. While she believes she is in love, she is also confused about the relationship which treads on physical intimacy.

Watch the song here:

Talking about her research for the song, Jasleen said in a statement, “We wanted to make the song authentic and to make sure that Shweta’s character in the film is represented well in the song. The song is actually about anyone who’s in dilemma of choices, sometimes not the best. We wanted to talk to school girls as girls often begin to get exposed to the idea of love, infatuation, and other things at this stage. We went and spoke to these girls to gauge an idea of what kind of emotions they feel to ensure our lyrics reflect the real life situations well.”

Directed by Shlok Sharma, Haraamkhor is slated to hit theatres on January 13.

