Harshvardhan isn’t happy about losing Filmfare, and he makes a strong argument

Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor is miffed with the Filmfare awards this year. After missing out on the Best Debutant award for Mirzya to Diljit Dosanjh’s power-packed performance in Udta Punjab, the actor is telling everybody around that he deserved the citation more than anybody else.

In his argument, Kapoor says that the Best debut award should be given to people who are actually newcomers, and not to somebody who has worked in several films before heading to Hindi films. Dosanjh has done a number of films before heading to Hindi films.

so we shall all behave like robots from now on , and not share our thoughts and feelings , u ask for honesty then complain when we are https://t.co/DcZt61giho — Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) January 18, 2017

Talking to the Indian Express Kapoor said, “I won every award except Filmfare. You don’t know what kind of goes into it. Some awards have a jury and they decide. Some have a popular vote. So I don’t know how they decided this year. I think debutant awards should be for people who are relatively new to films. I have done less work. Otherwise, it is like saying I have done 100 English films and now I am doing a Hindi film so I am a debutant. So if Leonardo Di Caprio wins an Oscar and then comes to do a Bollywood movie, he is a debutant which is not something I agree with.”

He added, “I have Bhavesh Joshi and a biopic on which I will start work from December this year. As you grow, you keep working on your craft and keep getting better as an actor. But at the end of the day if people don’t connect with the narrative of the story it, people will feel your performance isn’t as good as you think it is. In terms of myself, I have reseen Mirzya several times and there is not a moment that I can change about that film.”

The jury on who deserved the award more is still out there, but Kapoor’s argument does have a watertight argument. What is your take on the issue?