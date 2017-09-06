Harshvardhan Kapoor will star as Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra in biopic, shares pic

Harshvardhan Kapoor confirmed that he would star in a biopic of Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, in an Instagram post he shared in which both actor and Olympian are seen smiling for the camera.

Harshvardhan, who made his Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya - which bombed at the box office, making Rs 9.5 crore against a budget of Rs 35 crore - will appear in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Bhavesh Joshi next.

In his tweet, Harshvardhan - Anil Kapoor’s son and Sonam Kapoor’s brother - wrote, “Beginnings are very special. Especially when you get to play a character that has made the nation proud on world stage. I am stoked to have been chosen to play #AbhinavBindra and hopefully will do justice to the man, the legend!”

Beginnings are very special. Especially when you get to play a character that has made the nation proud on world stage. I am stoked to have been chosen to play #AbhinavBindra and hopefully will do justice to the man, the legend! Like the man himself said "Hard Work is a talent." #LetsDoThis A post shared by Harshvardhan Kapoor (@harshvardhankapoor) on Sep 5, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

Hindustan Times first reported about Harshvardhan signing on to play the shooter in December 2016, months before the news was confirmed. At the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards held in June, Anil Kapoor spoke about the film. “It’s too early to speak about the Abhinav Bindra film. Once everything is finalised, I’ll talk about it. But talks are on. If God wishes, we (Harshvardhan and me) will do a film together and it could be this one. I am very excited to work with him, but it is too early to speak about it,” he said.

Abhinav Bindra became the first Indian sportsperson to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics, when he won the 10 m Air Rifle event at the 2008 games, held in Beijing. He finished fourth at the Rio games in 2016, and announced his retirement soon after.

