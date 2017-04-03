Has Abhishek Bachchan signed four films?

We last saw him in Housefull 3 (2016) and Abhishek Bachchan has been focussing on his sports teams ever since. But just when we thought he might be on a break from acting, he has surprised one and all as reports claim that he has four films in his kitty right now and will soon start shooting for them.

A DNA report said Abhishek has signed four films—one is, Lefty, directed by dancer-filmmaker Prabhu Dheva under junior Bachchan’s own home production.

The other three include an untitled Nishikanth Kamat directorial, a film produced by Ronnie Screwvala, and Priyadarshan’s Bachchan Singh, the report added.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the report.

