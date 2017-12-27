Has Shah Rukh Khan signed the Rakesh Sharma biopic? Here’s the truth

Ever since Aamir Khan moved out of highly anticipated Rakesh Sharma biopic, rumours of Shah Rukh Khan being roped in for the same have broken the internet. But looks like the makers have to begin the hunt for other actor as the Raees star confirmed in a media event today that he hasn’t signed the film.

While present during the announcement of the 63rd Filmfare Awards, when asked if he is a part of the Rakesh Sharma biopic or not, the actor replied, “I haven’t signed any new movie as of yet. I am currently occupied with Aanand L Rai’s film. The film’s schedule got a bit delayed and as I mentioned, it’s a tedious film so it takes time. But I want to live with this raw film and so till February next year, I am committed to the same. I have been meeting Siddharth Roy Kapoor and a few other filmmakers but I will take a couple of months before I take up something.”

The 52-year-old actor also opened up about his upcoming movie, in which he plays the role of a dwarf and stated that it is the most advanced film made in the world.

Talking about the movie, the King Khan noted, “The protagonist is vertically challenged and that is quite a difficult task to pull off. But we are working on giving the audience a world-class visual experience and I can assure it is the most advanced film ever. I am saying this confidently as my company (Red Chillies) is working on it. Such films are not made very often and the entire team is giving it the best shot.”

The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles. The flick also has a special appearance by Salman Khan for which the stars shot together earlier.