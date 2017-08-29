 Haseena Parkar song Tere Bina: Shraddha Kapoor takes us back in time, watch video | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Haseena Parkar song Tere Bina: Shraddha Kapoor takes us back in time, watch video

Sung by Arijit Singh and Priya Saraiya, the song gives us glimpses from Haseena’s life before she became a dreaded gangster operating from Dharavi in Mumbai.

bollywood Updated: Aug 29, 2017 17:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Shraddha Kapoor at the trailer launch of Haseena Parkar in Mumbai.
Shraddha Kapoor, who is playing underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister in upcoming film Haseena Parkar, takes us back in time in the recently released song, Tere Bina.Sung by Arijit Singh and Priya Saraiya, the song gives us a glimpse from Haseena’s life before she became a dreaded gangster operating from Dharavi in Mumbai.

It shows how she got married to Ibrahim, played by Ankur Bhatia, and was living a peaceful life before Ibrahim was murdered in broad day light. The song, composed by Sachin-Jigar, also shows her transformation from a meek, shy girl into a tough talking mob-boss.

Haseena Parkar, directed by Apurva Lakhia, is also in the news for its changing release dates. Earlier, the film was expected to hit the screens in August, but the producers couldn’t finalise it. Later, it was postponed to September 22 alongside Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi. Now, we have learnt that the release date of Haseena Parkar has been changed again, but the new date hasn’t been announced yet. It is said that the producer of the film owes money to many investors who are restricting the release of the film. However, the song video says it’s going to be released on September 22.

