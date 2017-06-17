Haseena teaser: Shraddha Kapoor is a fierce gangster

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor unveiled the first teaser of her upcoming ambitious project, Haseena, late Friday.

Shraddha Kapoor in younger and older looks of Haseena.

Shraddha plays the titular role in the film based on the life of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar, and her real-life brother Siddhanth Kapoor essays the role of the dreaded underworld don.

The one-minute-long video establishes the circumstances under which Haseena donned the role of the dreaded gangster. Shraddha has a chilling presence in the teaser, which ends with her dialogue - “Aapa yaad rah gaya na? Naam yaad rakhne ki zarurat nahi.”

The film, presented by Swiss Entertainment, is being directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Nahid Khan. Haseena is slated for release on August 18.

Follow @htshowbiz for more