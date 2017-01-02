He’d flinch when I’d come close: Alia Bhatt on why Fawad refused to kiss her

Fawad Khan refused to kiss Sonam Kapoor when they were filming for Khoobsurat in 2014 and now, even Alia Bhatt has revealed that he did the same thing with her during Kapoor & Sons.

In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Alia said the scene was part of the script but Fawad could not be persuaded for it. “There was a kiss in the film with Fawad. When we did the scene, it was decided that we would cheat-kiss. Still, every time I would go near his face, he would flinch. I had to keep reassuring him I wouldn’t compromise his chastity,” she said.

Fawad Khan and Sonam Kapoor in a still from Khoobsurat.

The two starred together in the hit 2016 family drama with Sidharth Malhotra, Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor.

When he denied doing a similar scene with Sonam Kapoor three years ago, Fawad had reasoned it by saying that he didn’t want to hurt the sentiments of his core audience. “I think I need to respect their feelings. A lot of my audience would be quite offended if I suddenly started losing my inhibitions,” he had said.

