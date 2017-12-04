Hema Malini: Had not been in touch with Shashi Kapoor ji for the past 25 years; didn’t know his health was so bad

Actor Hema Malini, who starred alongside Shashi Kapoor in films such as Jahaan Pyaar Mile (1970), Aandhi Toofan (1985) and Do Aur Do Paanch (1980), is shocked at the death of one of the most “handsome actors” to have ever graced the silver screen. Shashi Kapoor, who died on Monday evening, was 79 years old. Sounding extremely saddened, Hema says, “He was one of the most wonderful and nicest co-stars of mine. I am feeling really bad that he has passed away.”

Shashi’s career spanned Indian and international cinema, with him even being a part of English projects such as Heat and Dust (1983). He last appeared on the big screen in 1998, in the film Side Streets.

While it’s normal to be in touch with one’s co-stars and contemporaries, Hema tells us that she had not met Shashi for a long time. “I had not been in touch with him since 25 years. From the time he was not well, he never used to come out anywhere, toh hum jaante bhi nahi the, since he was so sick. That’s why it’s so important to take care of your health. He never came out.. I remember he received an award in 2015 at the Pune Festival. It is really sad to see such a bright and handsome guy like him being there no more with us.”

