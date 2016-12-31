Here are the debutantes who are gearing up to make a splash in B-town

Bollywood sees fresh faces debuting every year. They set out with dreams and hopes to try their luck in the glamorous film industry. And these days, they undergo a lot of preparation and training, so that they can make a mark with their first films. Some are heirs of acclaimed actors and hail from respected film families, and some are completely new to the film industry. The new year seems to be a special one, as many debutantes begin shooting for their new projects and a few look forward to their first releases. HT Café takes a look at some promising new faces, who aim to make a splash in their first year in showbiz.

Ahan Shetty to act in a film to be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. (HT Photo)

Ahan Shetty

The son of action star Suniel Shetty and interior designer Mana Shetty, Ahan Shetty will soon begin shooting for his debut project in 2017 produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The youngster has apparently always aimed to become an actor in Hindi cinema. His debut movie is expected to release in 2018. Ahan is a trained actor and is also training under an action specialist as part of an extensive programme. He will be training for six months in London, UK.

Read more

Nidhhi Agerwal

This young actor hails from Bengalore, and will be seen on celluloid in Munna Michael opposite Tiger Shroff. She has already begun shooting for the project, which is being directed by Sabbir Khan, who has directed Heropanti (2014) and Baaghi earlier.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is also gearing up to make her foray into B-Town. Saif has said that Sara has wanted to be an actor since she was two years old, but she finished college because he wanted her to. The aspiring actor has worked in theatre productions in the USA, and, according to Saif, she wants to enjoy acting. The latest rumours say that Sara will make her debut in a Karan Malhotra film, which will be produced by Karan Johar.

Jhanvi Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, has been in the news for her much-awaited debut. (HT Photo)

Jhanvi Kapoor

Jhanvi Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, has been in the news for her much-awaited debut. The star-kid is said to be launched by film-maker Karan Johar, but there is no confirmation about her first movie yet. It has been rumoured, though, that Jhanvi will be making her debut in the Bollywood remake of hit Marathi film, Sairat.

Anya Singh

Anya Singh is a young actor from Delhi, and she is set to debut in a film produced by film-maker Aditya Chopra. Anya will be seen sharing the frame with newcomer, Aadar Jain. The project will be directed by Habib Faisal.

Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother, Ishaan Khattar, also harbours acting dreams. (HT Photo)

Ishaan Khattar

Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother, Ishaan Khattar, also harbours acting dreams. There haven’t been any official announcements yet, but rumours suggest that Ishaan will star in the Bollywood remake of the successful Marathi film, Sairat opposite newcomer Jhanvi Kapoor.

The grandson of the late actor and film-maker, Raj Kapoor, Aadar Jain to enter Bollywood. (HT Photo)

Aadar Jain

The grandson of the late actor and film-maker, Raj Kapoor, Aadar has trained at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, USA, and has worked as an assistant director to Karan Johar. The young actor is set to be launched by Aditya Chopra, and the film will be directed by Habib Faisal.