Here’s a new picture from Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s Arctic honeymoon

A new picture Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who hosted their second wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday, was shared online.

“It was so great meeting with you @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma. You are amazing and lovely couple. I look forward to see you soon again. #luxuryaction #viratkohli #anushkasharma #lapland #visitfinland #wilderness #india #nature #travel,” posted a man who goes by the name jannelapland on Instagram.

The person identifies himself as a “luxury travel pioneer in the Arctic& Nordic.” The image, in which the newlyweds can be seen posing with the ‘travel pioneer’, could be from their recent honeymoon, for which they went to Finland.

A report stated that the media in Finland reporting from Lapland said that the “Virat and Anushka honeymoon in Rovaniemi was organised by the Luxury Action company, which specialises in private and luxury travel, tailor-made experiences in the Arctic and Nordic regions”.

