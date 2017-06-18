Here’s how you can meet Shah Rukh Khan if your name is Sejal

If you are a Shah Rukh Khan fan and your name is Sejal, we have some good news for you: You can invite the 51-year-old Bollywood star to your own city and even meet him!

The makers of Anushka Sharma-SRK-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal have come up with an innovative way to promote their movie. The team shot a video with film’s lead actor Shah Rukh Khan in which his character Harinder Singh Nehra aka Harry can be seen missing Sejal, the character played by Anushka Sharma.

The video starts with Jasbir Jassi’s famous song ‘Dil Lae Gayi Kudi Gujarat Di’. The video aims to find the all girls with the name Sejal. SRK will visit the city with the maximum number of girls named Sejal.

The 51-year-old actor shared the video on his Twitter handle and captioned it as, “Kithe hai kudi... Kithe hai meri Sejal? Aa raha hun dil waapas lene. Let me know your city: http://www.redchillies.com/sejal/ #HarrySeekingSejal.”

Team Jab Harry met Sejal also plans to introduce one of the many ‘mini trails’ from the film to sports and cinema lovers during the India Pakistan match Sunday afternoon.

Mini trails are a series of 30 second clips from the film, which will be released first as an introduction to what Jab Harry met Sejal team has in store to offer. The mini trails will serve as a build up to the songs of the film, and help communicate the essence of the love story.

Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry met Sejal traces the love story of a Punjabi guy played by Shah Rukh and a Gujarati girl essayed by Anushka.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4.

