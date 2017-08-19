Here’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha 2’s first scene, starring Twinkle Khanna. See pic

Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones will not let the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha spirit slacken anytime soon. The actor-turned-author and columnist was out on her morning walk on Saturday (in what looks like Mumbai) when she saw a man out on the beach defecating in open. Not one to take things lying down, Akshay Kumar’s wife decided that humour was the best cure to rid the nation of its bad habits.

She tweeted the picture and captioned it: Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet.

Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet pic.twitter.com/tfyTQs8BFM — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 19, 2017

With several thousand likes, retweets and more than 500 comments, the former actor has certainly caught the attention of Tweeple.

Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha takes up a social topic and shows us our faultlines through a romantic tale. The film is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club with collections touching Rs 96.05 crore as on Saturday.

The film will mark Akshay’s fifth consecutive hit in the last 20 months. His last film, Jolly LLB 2 too was a huge success.

Inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean Indian Campaign), it has gone tax-free in several states.

Speaking about his penchant for socially relevant films, Akshay at a recent press meet said, “I never make a social film with lot of commercial material; I make sure that there is a love story. To be honest I remember the love story more than anything else in this (Toilet: Ek Prem Katha) film,” he said.

