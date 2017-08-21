Here’s where you’d have seen Taapsee Pannu’s bikini from Judwaa 2

The much-awaited trailer of Judwaa 2 is out, and when actor Taapsee Pannu emerges from the water in a sizzling cutaway swimsuit, it makes one think why does it appear familiar. The deep red cutaway design with broad black outlines is almost the same as the swimsuit flaunted by actor Deepika Padukone on the cover of Vogue magazine’s June 2012 edition.

See the two again, and spot the similarity for yourself:

Taapsee Pannu, as seen in the trailer of the film Judwaa 2.

Deepika Padukone on the Vogue magazine cover, in June 2012.

Deepika looked drop-dead gorgeous in the geometrically designed swimsuit. The cover shoot shows Deepika’s look accessorised with bracelets and earrings, whereas Taapsee’s stylists in the film have chosen to keep her look minimalistic.

Starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee in the lead roles, Judwaa 2 is a sequel to Salman Khan’s 1997 hit Judwaa. Both the movies have being helmed by Varun’s father, filmmaker David Dhawan.

Judwaa 2, like the first film, is a comedy that sees Varun playing the double role of Prem and Raja. As seen in the trailer, both the brothers have opposite characteristics: while Raja is a geek, Prem is more fun-loving and outspoken. The film will release on September 26.

Follow @htshowbiz for more