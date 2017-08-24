Here’s why Katrina Kaif didn’t want her name in the title of her next, Katrina Meri Jaan

Filmmaker Anand L Rai’s much-awaited directorial, starring actors Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma was tentatively titled Katrina Meri Jaan. However, Katrina Kaif has reportedly made sure that the title is changed.

“I play an actress in the film, but I don’t play myself. I’m not Katrina Kaif in the film. My character has a different name in the film. So, it obviously cannot be called Katrina Meri Jaan,” Katrina was quoted as telling DNA. Shah Rukh plays the role of a dwarf in the film that will use high voltage VFX to get the desired effects.

A source close to the unit has also revealed to the newspaper that the reason behind the title change is that there are certain similarities between Katrina’s real life and the character that she portrays in the film. And Katrina, who prefers keeping her personal life guarded, didn’t want it to be highlighted.

“The script was written with the idea of Katrina playing Katrina in the film and SRK being her biggest fan. Katrina asked the makers to change the character’s name because she didn’t want people to think it’s completely based on her life,” says the source.

Divulging more details, the source also shares that in the film the character of Katrina also goes through a breakup with her boyfriend. And given that Katrina’s separation with Ranbir is still fresh in the memory, the Jagga Jasoos star wanted to avoid people comparing her real life with her reel life. The makers understood Katrina’s point and decided to change the title.

“The character of the actress in the film goes through a terrible breakup with her actor boyfriend, and given that Ranbir and Katrina’s breakup is still being talked about, she wasn’t comfortable with the similarities being drawn between her reel and real life. It was too close to reality, so she requested Aanand to use a different name for her character,” adds the source. Meanwhile, Katrina will be seen next in the Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

