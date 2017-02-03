Here’s why Salim Khan doesn’t want to write for Salman Khan

Bollywood’s blockbuster screenplay writer and Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan never shies from calling a spade a spade. And if you’ve been wondering why he hasn’t written more films for his son, given both father and son’s streak of hits next to their names, we have the reason for you. .

News 18 has quoted Salim Khan as saying, “It’s not that I haven’t written films for Salman. I had written a film for him, Patthar Ke Phool, which did reasonably well too. Even today, when I pitch a script, people always have a question that “if it is good then why is Salman not acting”?”

He adds: “But I wanted to get out of that vicious circle. Another thing is if a movie fails, it is my fault. If it is a hit, it is Salman’s efforts!”

It’s a candid admission on Salim Khan’s part who is known for films like Yaddon Ki Baaraat, Zanjeer, Deewar and Sholay. (With inputs from IANS)