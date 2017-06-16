Here’s why Shakti Kapoor watches daughter Shraddha’s films only in Delhi

Every time actor Shraddha Kapoor’s film releases, her father, actor Shakti Kapoor flies to Delhi to watch it. The 58-year-old says the Capital is lucky for her.

“Your priorities change as per your children’s preferences and this doesn’t happen consciously. It puts a lot of pressure on you. I didn’t see Shraddha’s two films in Delhi and both of them didn’t do well. Before that, I used to watch every film of hers in Delhi and they were successful. Before the release of Half Girlfriend, I flew to Delhi to watch the film, though I was shooting the previous night. I watched the first show. Thankfully, the film did well. It wasn’t a super-duper hit, but did decent business.When you become a father, these thoughts come to your mind that main apni beti ki khushi ke liye main kidhar bhi jaunga (For my daughter’s happiness, I’ll go anywhere).

The actor says he, too, feels the pressure when Shraddha’s film is up for release. “Jitters happen, and as a father, you can’t help it. There were some films that I wanted Shraddha to do and she had some misunderstanding and didn’t agree. You always think that when your child is in movies, they should do the best work. I’ve always taught my children to not run after money but good work. Today, there is good work happening and they are taking it up,” adds Shakti, who’s now more involved in his daughter’s career than his own.

Actor Shakti Kapoor flew all the way to Delhi to watch Shraddha’s last release Half Girlfriend. (AFP)

“Every successful film of your child is like a successful film you are doing. Earlier, I used to be involved in my work, and now I want to see what my children are doing. I tell them that the most insecure life in the world is that of a celebrity. I make sure I give them the best advice,” he says.

