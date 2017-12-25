Honey Singh is back with a party number for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Watch teaser

Honey Singh, who fought with bipolar disorder and has recovered now, is all set for a grand comeback with a song in Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Titled Dil Chori, the song will be unveiled on December 26, Tuesday.

Makers of the film, starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh, shared a teaser of the song over the weekend.

The song’s title reminds us of a hit number by Hans Raj Hans from the 90s, Dil Chori Saada Ho Gaya.

Sonu ke Titu Ki Sweety is the first of a three-film contract between T Series and Luv Ranjan. It is said to be a quirky, new age love triangle set in Delhi and UP.

Popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, the popstar tweeted about a “special surprise” on last week. He wrote, “BIG NEWS comin your way .Stay Tuned - Yo Yo #YoYoHoneySingh #YoYo #YoYoOxide”

BIG NEWS comin your way .Stay Tuned - Yo Yo#YoYoHoneySingh #YoYo #YoYoOxide — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) December 18, 2017

After a controversial absence from the public scene following reports of a fight with Shah Rukh Khan and being in a rehab, Honey Singh said in an interview last year, “Nobody knows this, and I wanted to tell the world myself, not through a spokesperson. The last 18 months were the darkest phase of my life, and I wasn’t in a state to talk to anyone. I know there were rumours that I was in rehab, but I was in my Noida house throughout. Truth is, I was suffering from bipolar disorder. It went on for 18 months, during which I changed four doctors, the medication wasn’t working and crazy things were happening.”

Before his latest tweet, Honey had also shared pictures from the Ganges, and dropped hints in his tweet that he was working on a song. “Chillin at Ganges. Makin #BEATS writing #VERSES. “Jai Ganga Maiya Ki” #YoYo #YoYoHoneySingh #Music,” he tweeted last week.

The Punjabi rapper has been reportedly spending nearly 12 hours a day in studios, making new songs and is likely to reveal the new song around the New Year.

His last song was Aankhon Aankhon from Bhaag Johnny (2015).

High Heels, Blue Eyes, Lungi Dance, Dope Shope, Desi Kalakaar and Angrezi Beat are some of his most popular hits that continue to rule hearts and disco parties.

Produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, the film is slated to be released on November 3.

