Hoping for a very good film: Akshay on working with Salman and Karan

Days after announcing his next film under the production banners of Salman Khan and Karan Johar, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has expressed hopes that the project will be a “very good one”.

“I am very excited to be a part of the film, and (I am) hoping that a very good film is going to be made,” he said.

Read more

The news about the upcoming project was announced by Akshay, Karan and Salman via their social media handles on Monday night. They said they are joining forces for a “special film”.

“Supremely excited to co-produce with Salman Khan on a film starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Anurag Singh. Releasing 2018,” Karan tweeted.

Supremely excited to coproduce with @BeingSalmanKhan #SKF on a film starring @akshaykumar directed by Anurag Singh...releasing 2018! pic.twitter.com/QAUrcecxjx — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 2, 2017

Truly a fraternity feeling when friends come together to make a special film!!! pic.twitter.com/Q2dgM8yEvG — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 2, 2017

Salman is also looking forward to the film, which will release in 2018.

Follow @htshowbiz for more