 Hoping for a very good film: Akshay on working with Salman and Karan | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Jan 04, 2017-Wednesday
bollywood Updated: Jan 04, 2017 10:08 IST
IANS
IANS
Akshay is set to play the lead in a film co-produced by Salman Khan and Karan Johar.

Days after announcing his next film under the production banners of Salman Khan and Karan Johar, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has expressed hopes that the project will be a “very good one”.

“I am very excited to be a part of the film, and (I am) hoping that a very good film is going to be made,” he said.

The news about the upcoming project was announced by Akshay, Karan and Salman via their social media handles on Monday night. They said they are joining forces for a “special film”.

“Supremely excited to co-produce with Salman Khan on a film starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Anurag Singh. Releasing 2018,” Karan tweeted.

Salman is also looking forward to the film, which will release in 2018.

<