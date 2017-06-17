How CBFC ‘protected’ Salman-starrer Tubelight’s innocence with a verbal cut

Bollywood star Salman Khan is all set to roar at the box office with his next film, Tubelight, which also stars Sohail Khan as his elder brother. Media reports claim the film has bagged the censor certificate.

Salman Khan has Zhu Zhu in splits in this still from Tubelight.

The Central Board of Film Certification has given the U/A certificate to the Kabir Khan venture. The final edit of the movie had just one verbal cut, with the word “Haraamzaada” being reportedly removed.

A Bollywoodhungama report quoted a source as saying, “The expletive ‘Haraamzaada’ is uttered in the film. Normally, we would have let it remain. But there is such a charming innocence about Tubelight we felt that the word would jar the film’s sensibilities.”

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the report.

Tubelight, which has Chinese actor Zhu Zhu playing the female lead, is slated to release on Eid 2017.

