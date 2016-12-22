 How did Twinkle Khanna react on being sold pirated copies of her own books? | bollywood | Hindustan Times
How did Twinkle Khanna react on being sold pirated copies of her own books?

bollywood Updated: Dec 22, 2016 09:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Twinkle was in her car on Wednesday when she met a roadside vendor who tried to sell her copies of Mrs Funnybones and her latest book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. (AFP)

Twinkle Khanna may not have been a very successful actor but she is surely emerging as a widely-read author. Her book, Mrs Funnybones, was an instant hit, making her the highest-selling female author of 2015.

And even as we approach the end of 2016, the book’s popularity doesn’t seem to have waned.

Twinkle was in her car on Wednesday when she met a roadside vendor who tried to sell her copies of Mrs Funnybones and her latest book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. Even though the book was certainly a pirated version of the original, the author took it as a compliment that she and her books are still relevant.

“The silver lining to this inky cloud-pirated or otherwise, clearly I am still not past my sell-by date :) #thelegendoflakshmiprasad,” she wrote with the photo of the seller that she posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

The last few years have been nothing short of a renaissance for Twinkle with the world getting to know of her humorous side with her books. She is no longer known as just the daughter of star couple Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia or the wife of actor Akshay Kumar. She has carved a niche for herself in the country’s literary circuit and we wonder why she would still need a validation of her relevance.

