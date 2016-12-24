How Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, Adaa Khan, Nakuul Mehta celebrate Christmas

Mumbai

Like every festival, television actors look forward to Christmas every year and celebrate it with gusto. From Santa Claus, gifts and Christmas tree decorations to traditional lunches and big dinner parties, they pull out all the stops so they can enjoy and celebrate the spirit of the festival. We talk to a few actors from the small screen about their plans for Christmas.

Jennifer Winget will be celebrating Christmas at her new place in Goa.

Jennifer Winget

Every year, my dad, brother and I used to decorate the house and the tree. I remember buying new clothes and being excited about midnight mass. I would also go carol-singing, and gorge on sweets that my grandma made. We all looked forward to the Christmas lunch. This year, I’ll be celebrating Christmas at my new place in Goa with some of my close friends. We will put up our tree and decorate the house with wreaths, hollies, candy canes and mistletoe.

Karan Wahi loves to celebrate every festival.

Karan Wahi

We celebrate every festival, including Ganesh Chaturthi, Navrati and Christmas, as we like the festivities and the spirit each occasion has. Like every festival, we will have a small celebration at home for Christmas. Some friends and family will come home for a cozy dinner as well.

Adaa Khan will visit the Mount Mary Church with my friends on Christmas.

Adaa Khan

Every year, Christmas means visiting Mount Mary Church with my friends, eating cakes and visiting friends. I live in Bandra, so going to the church is a ritual. Visiting church at night is one of the best parts of the festival. Decorated Christmas trees cheer me up, and I feel like celebrating Christmas till New Year.

Nakuul Mehta has a six-foot-tall Christmas tree which he decorates with his wife.

Nakuul Mehta

I was fascinated by the idea of Santa Claus and Christmas presents as a child. My aunt used to set up a Christmas tree in our ancestral home in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and we grew up on tales of Santa and reindeer. However, now, we have our own six-foot-tall Christmas tree, which Jankee (Parekh Mehta; wife) and I decorate every year. We look forward to our Christmas Eve parties, which are slowly becoming a tradition, just like Aamir’s (Khan) films. There is a lot of plum cake and wine, and usually one of us dresses up as Santa and spreads some good cheer.

Deepika Singh waits for gifts every year.

Deepika Singh

I have always loved Christmas as a festival, as I love Santa Claus. I wait for gifts every year, and I get many from my friends. This year, we have a well-decorated Christmas tree, and will have friends coming over. As I am on a break, I will look after everything for the party.

Karishma Kotak is spending Christmas with family in Paris.

Karishma Kotak

Christmas came early for me this year. I’ve planned a trip to Paris (France), so I’m spending Christmas with family there. Later, I will be in London, (UK) with my brother, mother and friends.

Ridhima Pandit decorates a Christmas tree every year at her home.

Ridhima Pandit

I’ve enjoyed Christmas since I was a kid, and I continue to love the fun, food, games and gifts. I decorate a Christmas tree every year at home and have gifts for my nephew. I might be working on Christmas day, but will I surely celebrate later.