How Twitter and Instagram got Mandira Bedi two films; including one with Prabhas

Mandira Bedi is on cloud 9, as she has bagged a role in Prabhas’ next film, Saaho. The actor will be seen in a negative role in the film that is expected to be a grand trilingual project, just like Baahubali, Prabhas’ last outing on the big screen.

Excited to be a part of the film, Mandira says, “I have started shooting and we’ve already shot for a couple of days in Hyderabad. Next, we’ll shoot in Mumbai and Abu Dhabi. What’s really interesting about this film is the way makers have done the casting —lot of Hindi film actors along with many names from South Indian film industry. So, it will become truly an all-India kind of a film.”

Though Mandira has not shot any scenes with Prabhas yet, she is quite looking forward to it. “I haven’t met him yet, so probably for our next schedule in Abu Dhabi, there will be some overlap of scenes.”

On how she finally bagged the role in Saaho, Mandira, who is also doing a Tamil film titled Adangathey, says, “It’s quite interesting. Both the director [of Adangathey and Saaho] follow me on Twitter and based on my pictures, they connected me with workout, fitness and thought of me for their respective films. [Also] they found my posts on Instagram very inspiring, hence I landed the role.”

Mandira, who plays the role of a gangster in the film, shares that everything happened so fast that she didn’t even get time to think and let the feeling sink in. “I got a call from a casting director and literally three days later, I met the director and producer, they narrated subject to me and considering it’s such a huge project, I certainly wanted to be a part of it,” she says.

Reportedly, Manidra will have quite a few action sequences in the film. Remaining tight-lipped on the subject, she says, “I’m yet to shoot the action scenes, but I do get to shoot my gun a fair amount, that’s all I can say at this moment.”

She adds it’s quite coincidental that in all four projects that she’s currently a part of, her role is either related to a cop or a gangster. “I don’t think I can play anything in between,” she laughs, adding, “I play the role of a gangster’s wife in a web series, a cop’s wife in Hindi film Vodka Diaries, a cop in Adangathey and a gangster in Saaho. So yeah, I have got all the roles covered.”

