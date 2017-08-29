Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan seen together at friend’s anniversary party

A day after Hrithik Roshan and wife Sussanne Khan were seen with their sons at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home, the former couple was again seen at the anniversary party of Swades actor Gayatri Oberoi. Despite their divorce two years ago, Hrithik and Sussanne remain friends and co-parent their children, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Sonali Bendre shared the image with the caption, “Anniversaries should be like this: fun, intimate, and warm... missed you @goldiebehl! Thank you and #HappyAnniversary @GayatriOberoi and #VickyOberoi @hrithikroshan @suzkr.”

Roshan family 😍😍😍 #SussanneKhan #hrithikroshan #hrithik A post shared by Sussanne&Hrithik (@sussannehrithik) on Aug 27, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

Dressed in a green shirt and jeans, the 43-yrear-old actor looked relaxed in the company of his friends. Sussanne and Hrithik are often spotted with their children and have even taken them for vacations together since their divorce.

Sussanne and Hrithik divorced after 13 years of marriage. Both have dismissed speculations of a reconciliation. In fact, Sussanne took to Twitter to say, “I request people to stop speculating. There will never be a reconciliation with @iHrithik. But we will always be good parents. #no1priority.”

“My relationship with Sussanne is peaceful. We are loving parents and friends to each other. I need all my equations to be harmonious. If I feel that I am not contributing to a person’s growth or vice versa, the whole exercise is pointless,” Hrithik had said in an interview.