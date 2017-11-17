Hrithik Roshan’s throwback post about his Granddad will melt your heart. See pics

On the occasion of the 50th death anniversary of legendary music director Roshan Lal Nagrath, grandson Hrithik Roshan shared a heartfelt note on Twitter.

Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to express his heartfelt emotions for his grandfather and legendary musician Roshan Lal Nagrath . Though Hrithik Roshan never met his grandfather, his warm post reflects the immense respect he has for the legendary music composer.

Hrithik Roshan shared the post saying, “Never met my grandfather. Roshan lal Nagrath, I call him daduji. But I know him thru his music. ‘sooth my soul. He was one of d greatest yet never chased d fame. Today v celebrate his 50th death anniversary. ( d cute kid is my dad)”.

Never met my grandfather. Roshan lal Nagrath, I call him daduji. But I know him thru his music. ‘जो वादा किया’ n ‘ताल मिले नदी के जल से’ sooth my soul. He was one of d greatest yet never chased d fame. Today v celebrate his 50th death anniversary. ( d cute kid is my dad😊) pic.twitter.com/2F3o6urhXK — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 16, 2017

The actor who is very close to his family has time and again showered his love on his family members through various posts on social media.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in the biopic of mathematician Anand Kumar, titled Super 30.

Follow @htshowbiz for more