Hrithik Roshan tweets about feminism, says it is a fight for humanity

Hrithik Roshan on Sunday said feminism recognises the worth of an individual, irrespective of one’s gender and therefore, it is a movement dedicated to humanity.

On Human Rights Day, the 43-year-old actor took to Twitter to bat for feminism, saying the term is not one to be afraid of.

“Feminism is inclusive. It includes men by way of not demanding but commanding equality. It’s about recognition of an individual’s worth regardless of gender, based on merit. In that sense feminism is a fight for humanity. And so not a word to scare from #humanrightsday #GenderEquality,” Hrithik wrote.

Feminism is inclusive.It includes men by way of not demanding but commanding equality.Its about recognition of an individuals worth regardless of gender. based on merit. In that sense feminism is a fight for Humanity. & so not a word to scare from #humanrightsday#GenderEquality — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 10, 2017

Follow @htshowbiz for more