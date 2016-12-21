Hrithik Roshan wearing a watch in Kaabil? Sanjay Gupta has the answer

Hrithik Roshan plays a blind man in Sanjay Gupta’s upcoming film Kaabil. Some trolls online found it weird that a blind man wears a watch. Ever since the promos of Kaabil, that also stars Yami Gautam, online trolls have been taking pot shots at the film.

Sample this meme:

The film’s director Sanjay Gupta took to Twitter and responded to the trolls:

A lot of people are actually questioning Hrithik wearing a watch in Kaabil just because he is blind. Please koi samjhao inn geniuses ko. pic.twitter.com/TVkzRGljTe — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) December 17, 2016

Sanjay was also quoted by DNA as saying, “I am amused to see that a lot of people have an objection to Hrithik wearing a watch in Kaabil promos despite being visually impaired. However, here’s a fact that would perhaps help enhance their intellect.There are watches specially designed for visually challenged people and they are called - Braille watches. And now there are also talking watches available for the ones who can’t see. Hrithik’s character is wearing one. So you see we did our homework.”

“Trust me, when you see the film, you will agree that the watch plays an important part in the narrative. I can’t divulge more on that right now but looking at what started off on social media, it is safe to say that we are living in a country where people jump the gun and derive pleasure in running someone else’s efforts down,” he added.

