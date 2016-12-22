Humma Humma, Laila and more: Bollywood hits revisited this year

The first song of Sharddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer Ok Jaanu was recently released and it was a rehash version of the 90s hit song Humma Humma from Mani Ratnam’s Bombay.

It is not a new trend to rework old hits and introduce them as new songs in films but 2016 has seen an exceptional number of rehashed songs in Bollywood. From Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo to the rather new Jagjit Singh’s Koi Fariyad. We take a look at some of the songs:

1. Laila Main Laila



Sunny Leone is all set to feature in a song in Raees. The song is a reworked version of Zeeenat Aman’s Laila O Laila.

2. Humma Humma



Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur have featured in a remix of this hit song from 90s. The original saw Sonali Bendre dancing to the tunes of AR Rahman.

3. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas



Sana Khan and Gurmeet Choudhary’s Bollywood venture Wajah Tum Ho may not have been a hit at the box office but the reworked song certainly did. While the original had Kishore Kumar’s voice, Arijit Singh has recreated it for the new film.

4. Saara Zamaana



Urvashi Rautela makes guest appearance in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil a new version of this Amitabh’s popular song from Yaraana.



5. Kaala Chasma - Baar Baar Dekho



Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra did a special song for



6. Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo



Aishwarya Rai is seen seducing Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil as Rekha Bhardwaj croons the popular ghazal Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo.



7. Koi Fariyad



Jagjit Singh’s voice was one of the major attractions of the 90s hit Tum Bin that was a hit despite new faces. When Anubhav Sinha made a sequel to the film this year, he ensured we do not miss the vice of the ghazal maestro. He incorporated few lines by Jagjit into the new song.



