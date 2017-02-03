I am a certified screenwriter. I don’t write such crap: Kangana on emails to Hrithik

Looks like the Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan war of words has renewed once again, threatening to bring out more dirty secrets of the two stars’ alleged romance. If both the Rangoon and Kaabil stars didn’t mince words when they were slamming and slinging mud at each other in the first round when the news broke about their dalliance 2016, round 2 has already begun with Kangana firing the first salvo.

Dismissing the rumour that she allegedly sent 1439 emails to Hrithik, Kangana told Mid Day in a recent interview that she doesn’t write “such crap” as she is a “certified screenwriter”.

“I felt stigmatised. I would wake up to (reports) of hideous mails, which I hadn’t written. I am a certified screenwriter from the New York Film Academy. I don’t write such crap,” she said in the interview.

Kangana added, “I was dragged to court for being who I am. I was restricted to a relationship that was (carried out) behind closed doors and I fought it fair and square. People talk rubbish, but they can’t decide how I lead my life.”

Kangana and Hrithik, with whom she was allegedly in a secret relationship, indulged in a public war of words in 2016.

In the interview, Kangana also spoke about the recent trend which saw Indian actors like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra taking up Hollywood projects. She dismissed it as ”baits that I won’t fall prey to.” “It would be stupid for anyone to make the move to the West now. Their theatre business is crashing because of the influx of digital media,” she said.

Kangana is currently working on Hansal Mehta’s Simran and will soon be seen essaying the role of an action star from the 40s in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon that also stars Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

