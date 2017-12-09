I am a fan of Kylie Jenner, feel good after seeing her: Diljit Dosanjh

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who is a self-admitted fan of Kylie Jenner and often comments on her posts over various social media platforms, says he feels good after seeing photographs of the American reality TV star.

Asked about Kylie’s pregnancy news, Diljit said here on Friday, “I am a fan of Kylie Jenner. It’s her life. That’s good news (if she is pregnant). Obviously, I am happy for her. If she is pregnant why will I be sad? I am still her fan. She can get pregnant for 20 times. I just like her, there are no expectations that I have from her. When I see her, I feel like I really know her. I feel good after seeing her (photographs).”

On work front, Diljit is currently shooting for Soorma -- a biopic on the life of former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh. “I never knew that Sandeep Singh is my fan as I had never met him earlier. But his life story is really amazing. Whatever he has done in his life, nobody else could have done that. I don’t know how he managed to stood on his feet even after being hit by a gunshot (in 2006),” Diljit said.

“Sandeep has done a lot of detailing in this film. He and his brother (Bikramjeet Singh) always stay on the set. I never thought in my life that I will be working on somebody’s biopic or somebody will offer me a role like this because I am a singer and don’t have enough idea about acting. Biopic is a serious thing. I am not that serious (about acting),” he added.

Diljit, who has previously appeared in Bollywood films like Udta Punjab and Phillauri, will be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi and Vijay Raaz among others in Soorma. “I have sung a song in this film. This is the first time when I have got a chance to sing in a Hindi film. The version of Ikk Kudi, which I sang, was not a part of Udta Punjab. Somebody else sung that song in the movie. After the film was made, Balaji Telefilms asked me to sing it. But in this film, I have one song. It’s a romantic number. I have sung it for Taapsee,” he said.

Diljit believes a film belongs to a director and only he knows where the graph of the movie is heading towards. “Only a director knows where and when the film is loosening up. An actor doesn’t know about this, he is just giving his scenes. A film doesn’t belong to an actor -- even when that movies becomes a hit. Film is a director’s vision. Actors only get to know about a film when they themselves see it,” Diljit said.

“Actors can’t do anything, they can only speak. Everything is looked after by the director. All of them try to do their best. The real essence of an actor’s job comes from the quality of film,” he added.

Before starting the shoot for Soorma, Diljit took “15-20 days” training in hockey.

The film will release in July next year.