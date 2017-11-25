I am doing more indie films as I don’t get that many commercial offers: Kalki Koechlin

Actor Kalki Koechlin has always been vocal about her views on various social issues, but the actor believes celebrities should not give opinions on serious subjects unless they are well-versed with them. The 33-year-old actor, however, said there is always a risk associated with being a public figure as there are chances of one’s views being misinterpreted.

”I believe when a celebrity voices an opinion, there are chances for it to be taken out of context. I feel if a celeb is voicing his/her opinion on something they should personally relate to the subject. If they just put a face to the cause, without knowing about it, it doesn’t serves the purpose. But, I agree with the fact that when a public figure supports a cause, it makes a big impact. It involves a lot of people and gives confidence to others to talk about the issue. But ultimately the change comes from the entire community. Branding by a celeb is just a seed,” she added.

Kalki said she is growing as an artiste and has found novel approach to express herself. “I am doing a lot of indie films and doing theatre. I am doing more of indie as I don’t get that many commercial offers, but I am pretty busy. I don’t have any complaints and I am happy about the experiences... I am constantly evolving as an actor. I have found new ways of expressing myself.”

Kalki will next be seen in a guest appearance in Candyflip, a film directed by Shanawaz Nellikunnil. The movie is set in Goa and chronicles the story of the protagonist (played by Prashant Prakash), who flips out when he is introduced to drugs by his close friend. “I play a a posh British vegan girl who comes to Goa for the first time. This girl is kind of an illusion; you don’t know whether she is real or not. The main character, played by Prashant, keeps seeing her,” the actor says. The film also features Gulshan Devaiah and Prakash Raj in key roles.

Talking about how the movie addresses the malaise of substance abuse, the actor says it is important to educate the youth about drugs, even if they are consuming them.

“The darker side of drugs, the psychological issues which happen due to drugs people hardly talk about it. Drugs are at times glorified. It is important to educate young people about what drugs are. I believe people need to be aware even if they are taking it,” she said.

Kalki and Gulshan visited Katta at Bioscope Village Picture Time Digiplex, to initiate an anti-drug campaign with Goa Chief Minister and Chairman of Entertainment Society of Goa, Manohar Parrikar.

Kalki also has a web-series lined up with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, which is about a rich wedding gone wrong.

Follow @htshowbiz for more