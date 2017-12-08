I am grateful that I have a daughter, says Shahid Kapoor

Actor Shahid Kapoor says every man should wish for a daughter. “I am thankful and grateful that I have a daughter Misha in my life,” the actor said on the sidelines of an awards show.

He added, “I remember I was at IIFA and Mira was expecting. So, I was with Farhan (Akhtar) and I asked him, ‘You are a father yourself. Tell me all about it?’ and he told me, ‘Shahid, no word that I say will justify the feeling you will get when you become a father. Just experience it.’

“He was right. It is an amazing feeling.”

Misha was born to Shahid and Mira in August last year.