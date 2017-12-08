I am grateful that I have a daughter, says Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor and Delhi girl Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015. They have a daughter named Misha.bollywood Updated: Dec 08, 2017 18:50 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Actor Shahid Kapoor says every man should wish for a daughter. “I am thankful and grateful that I have a daughter Misha in my life,” the actor said on the sidelines of an awards show.
He added, “I remember I was at IIFA and Mira was expecting. So, I was with Farhan (Akhtar) and I asked him, ‘You are a father yourself. Tell me all about it?’ and he told me, ‘Shahid, no word that I say will justify the feeling you will get when you become a father. Just experience it.’
“He was right. It is an amazing feeling.”
Misha was born to Shahid and Mira in August last year.