I am honoured to work with Karan Johar in SOTY 2: Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff has had an eventful year. He has had two back-to-back releases, and has also bagged a Youth Icon award. Now, the actor is gearing up for his next film, Munna Michael, and the upcoming instalments of two other film franchises. We met the young actor, who had returned from a rigorous workout session, at his apartment in Bandra (W). Excerpts from the interview.

How has this year been on the work front?

It started on a high. I got the opportunity to take action to another level in Baaghi. When it released, I didn’t expect the kind of numbers it made at the box office. I am grateful for its reception. The next thrill was to perform at an award function alongside Hrithik sir (Roshan), Salman sir (Khan), Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. Also, I played a superhero in A Flying Jatt, which has been my childhood dream. Unfortunately, it didn’t work as per our expectations. But I’m happy I got the chance to do the film.

You have signed Baaghi 2 and Student Of The Year (SOTY) 2. Is it a safer bet, or an added pressure to be part of a sequel?

I am very proud to be a part of both these sequels. Baaghi, which is helmed by Sajid (Nadiadwala) sir, is my territory. The pressure and challenge would now be to take it to another level with Baaghi 2. As for SOTY 2, it is more pressurising for me, because those are big shoes to fill. It was the launch pad for Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, and was a successful film that was also loved by people.

It is Karan [Johar] sir’s baby. He told me that he gets a lot of mails from people asking him when he would go on floors with the sequel. It is an honour to work with Karan sir.

Have you watched SOTY?

Yes and I loved it. That’s the space I now want to explore. I’m grateful that Karan [Johar] sir thinks I am worthy of taking the franchise forward.

Whose character could you most relate to, and why?

I was like none of them [in school]. They were popular and outgoing. I wasn’t like that. I would keep to myself. I was shy and an introvert. The only time I would really be out there was on sports day. That’s when people would scream my name and cheer for me. That would be my day.

How were you in academics?

I have always believed basic education is necessary, but after that, it’s up to you if you want to continue academically to pursue a certain profession such as engineering or doctorate. Since childhood, I was clear about what I wanted to be. So, I knew the things I needed to do for that.

Do you have any inhibitions?

Yes, I am very shy.

Have you opened up now after becoming an actor?

Yes, a little, at least in front of the camera.

So, would you ever play a ‘wild child’ on screen?

Maybe, if I get a role that requires me to.

How are you on the sets of a film, especially when you’re not giving a take?

I am quiet and like to keep to myself. If I am not giving a shot, I will be in some corner or in my van preparing for the next scene.

Do you chat with your co-stars or crew?

No. When I am working, I am only working. I like to be in that zone and not get distracted.

So, when do you let loose?

I guess in between movie schedules, when I take some time off.

Do you lose your cool when there are link-up rumours about you?

Now, I am more relaxed about it. It happens with every actor. I am not the only one. It is a part and parcel of who you are. I am grateful for who I am and be noticed. I don’t lose my cool and I don’t blame the media — it is their job.

So, are you in love?

Yes, I am madly in love (pauses), but with my work (laughs).