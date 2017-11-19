I am not thinking that every move of mine will generate mass hysteria: Varun Dhawan

He may have had nine back-to-back hits, but Varun Dhawan has said he is aware of the fact that not everything he touches will turn into gold. From his debut film Student of the Year in 2012 to Judwaa 2 this year, Varun has tasted both critical and commercial success.

“For choosing a film, it is a matter of instinct (for me). I always put myself in the audience’s seat whether it is a film like Judwaa 2 or Badlapur. There has to be a message, the core story needs to have a hook, which should be out of the ordinary. If it is normal and simple then there is no fun in doing (such a film). I am not looking or thinking that every move of mine will generate mass hysteria. Things have to touch me as a human being. I do films that touch my heart,” Varun said.

Mumbai: Actors Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan along with Sanjay Dutt's wife Manyata Dutt AT at an event. (IANS)

Though none of his films have been a flop, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor is aware that some day there might be a downfall. “That (failure) will happen and hopefully I will grow from it. The idea is to be one step ahead in terms of work. The times are changing. If Judwaa 2 was made exactly the same way as the previous one which came 20 years ago, the film might not have run.”

“We added new elements in comedy, action. A film like ‘October’ is something not told before. There has to be a newness factor in the story,” he added.

Besides Shoojit Sircar’s October, Varun will next be seen alongside Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga, Karan Johar’s film Shiddat and Remo D’Souza’s ABCD 3.

