I am only being offered bromance kind of roles and I enjoy them: Varun Sharma

Having shared screen space with actors Pulkit Samrat and Manjot Singh in Fukrey (2013), Varun Dhawan in Dilwale (2015) and Kapil Sharma in Kis Kiso Pyaar Karoon (2015), actor Varun Sharma (right) says he loves the camaraderie that he has with his male co-stars.

Read more

“You see I am a very bro-zoned guy. I get bro-zoned very easily. I have lot of male friends in the industry, and we keep chilling, do things that I do on-screen as well. I love this space and the fun that happens while you are having maximum scenes with a male co-star. Personally, I enjoy bad jokes,” says the 26-year-old actor.

About playing a romantic role anytime soon, he says, “Romance is one genre I have not explored till now. I don’t mind doing it if I get a hang of it. But honestly, it’s a choice to play mad roles. Somehow, I am only being offered bromance kind of roles and I enjoy them.”

On the choice of his leading lady who he would love to romance in a film, the actor adds, “I would love to share screen space with Shraddha Kapoor. There’s a certain charm in her acting and persona. Besides being a sweet person that she is, her journey in films has been impeccable and incredible, so I really want to work with her soon.”

Finally about the co-actor of his next, Kriti Sanon with whom he has worked with earlier in Dilwale (2015), Varun says it was an altogether different camaraderie. “Since we have acted together in the past also, it was a lot comfortable and easy shooting again. After Dilwale, we met straight for this film and it’s been a lot of fun. Kriti is not only a brilliant actor but a beautiful person too,” he explains

Follow @htshowbiz for more