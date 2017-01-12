I can’t sign films for the sake of doing more work: Anushka Sharma

Slow and steady wins the race. That’s the mantra actor Anushka Sharma has been following, and says it has paid off. The 28-year-old, who was in Delhi recently, did just one film annually for three consecutive years — Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2012, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola in 2013 and PK in 2014.

“Right now, maybe I’m at a stage in my life and career where I have the luxury of doing lesser films. But earlier, everyone I met would advice me to do more films. I never really saw any sense in that because you can’t be doing films for the sake of doing more work. For me, when I come out to the audience, it has to be something different, so they can remember me, it solidifies your career... Fortunately, I’ve stayed away from signing films too quickly or on a whim and today that has paid off.”

The year gone by was one full of success for Anushka. Both her films, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, were box-office hits. “It’s been really hectic. I was constantly shooting. Apart from Sultan and ADHM, I shot for my next production, Phillauri. And we are also almost through with most of the shoot for (filmmaker) Imtiaz Ali’s project (tentatively titled, The Ring). So I feel quite consumed and feel I’m doing lots of work,” says the actor, who prefers to choose projects where her role requires time and the nature of the character, her commitment.

