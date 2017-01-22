I cannot plan my future in acting, says Haraamkhor’s Shweta Tripathi

New Delhi

Actor Shweta Tripathi doesn’t believe in planning ahead. The 31-year-old wants to do roles in not just films but television and web series as well. Tripathi feels a job can be offered to any actor anytime, and planning ahead will be of no use to them.

“I got The Trip offered to me two days before we started shooting for it. It was that quick. That’s what I mean when I say you can’t plan what you want to do next”

“As an actor, one cannot plan what they want to do in future. I can’t plan that this year I only want to do films, or I only want to concentrate on TV or anything else. Right now, for me as an actor anything can come up anytime, and I wouldn’t want to say a no to it, just because I had planned that I will concentrate on something else,” she says.

Tripathi, whose second film Haramkhor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui received rave reviews was also working on the web series The Trip along side actor Lisa Haydon.

The Delhi born actor wants to do all kinds of good roles and doesn’t get bothered with the medium.

“ You take a look at shows like House of Cards or Game of Thrones. They are TV shows and they have a certain kind of audience for that. Similarly web series too have a different following. Then there are films obviously. As an actor, I want to do everything and I want to grow as an artist,” she says.