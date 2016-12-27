I’d love to be at the top of the game, says Mohnish Bahl

Mohnish Bahl has been working in films for 35 years, but he finds it hard to “pin down his favourite performances”. “I have enjoyed 99% of the work I have done. If you ask me what I didn’t enjoy, I would say that I don’t even remember it. The work I have done has been good. I started when I was 20 years old. There have been ups and downs, but I did credible roles. I am happy with my career,” he says. The actor has been part of many hit movies, including Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994) and Hum Saath-Saath Hain: We Stand United (1999), among others.

Mohnish, who hasn’t been working much of late, adds that he isn’t “elated” about that. The actor says, “Let’s be honest, I would love to be at the top of the game. Which actor wouldn’t? But at the same time, I don’t get the kind of roles I would like to do now. But, when I look back, I feel that even though I have spent 35 years in the industry, I am still getting work and am also in a position to refuse the work I don’t like.”

With many star kids entering Bollywood in the past few years, are his daughters interested in becoming actors? “My elder daughter, Pranutan (Bahl), is 22, and a lawyer. She is doing her Masters now. If she is interested in acting, she will get full support from me and my wife. Education is important to me and I am happy that Pranutan pursued it. Education gives you a foundation and clear thinking. Tomorrow, if she gets interested in acting and wants to follow it, it’s fair enough, considering her legacy (her grandmother is the late legendary actor Nutan). The younger one, Krishaa (Bahl), 7, though, is a long way from a career,” he laughs, adding, “Let’s see.”