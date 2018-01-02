I did not grow up around films: Divya Khosla Kumar

Divya Khosla Kumar appears to be enjoying the response her short film Bulbul has received across the globe. The actor-turned-director says that although she was a shy and introverted child, her reading habit and English club in school helped shaped her as an individual. “My mother was an English teacher and she imbibed the habit of reading, and encouraged me to participate in debates and the like. I remember that children in my class would hate the English club, whereas I was always found in the library,” says Divya, who was recently in the city to participate in a social activity for underprivileged kids.

The Yaariyan (2014) director adds that she has a collection of books at home and her son Ruhaan is following in her footsteps as well. “I did not grow up around films. So, I would say books have been my major influence. My son has also turned into a bookworm, and I think it is very important to introduce reading habits to children at a young age.”

Divya adds that Ruhaan has taken a liking for films as well and patiently sits through script readings and other film-related events. “The other day, he asked me what ‘cut to’ means. He had heard it during the script narration of Bulbul and was curious. He shows a keen interest and I am glad. Right now, he wants to be an astronaut, so let’s see [what happens].”