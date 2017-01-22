I didn’t say male stars don’t have guts to try for Hollywood: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has created a niche for herself in the West with a hit TV show, an upcoming Hollywood film and much-talked-about appearances at international red carpets. But a few weeks ago, the actor made news for allegedly stating that Indian male actors “need guts to try [their luck] in Hollywood”.

“Again, as usual, I was misquoted,” says Priyanka. “When they [the media] asked me why the male actors weren’t doing anything, I said, ‘Maybe because they haven’t tried’. That’s all I said. I don’t know where ‘guts’ came from. I didn’t use the word, ‘guts’, and whatever I said was said in a lighter vein,” she adds.

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen with Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch. (Instagram/PriyankaChopra)

Priyanka says that maybe women [Indian actresses] have been able to do it [get projects in the West] because they have tried to. “I don’t know why the boys haven’t. Anil Kapoor has done it. He has gone out of his way to [work in Hollywood], but not many other Indian actors have. Try kare toh ho sakta hai (it might work out if they try). Irrfan (Khan) and Anil are the only two [actors] that come to mind,” she adds.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in a Bollywood film, Bajirao Mastani. (HT Photo)

A number of Indian actors such as Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan have praised Priyanka ever since she started making waves in Hollywood. “I feel an extra push [when I hear such things]. I don’t feel the pressure. Jab apna ghar ka support hota hai na (When you are supported by your people), it feels great,” she says.

Priyanka Chopra made headlines with her debut TV show, Quantico. (HT Photo)

The Quantico actor adds that it makes her want to do better when her colleagues and friends in India feel that she is “representing them well”. “In normal life, too, if a girl wants to go to college and if her parents support her, she will feel ki main karke dikhaungi (I will do it). So, I never feel [pressured] and like, ‘Oh, ab mereko accha kaam karna padega’ (I will have to do good work from now on).”